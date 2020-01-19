J.D. Martinez said MLB investigation will show ‘nothing going on’ with Red Sox

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez believes Major League Baseball’s investigation into the 2018 Red Sox sign-stealing scandal will show no wrongdoings.

“I’m excited for the investigation to get over with, just so they can see there was nothing going on here,” Martinez told reporters on Saturday at the team’s Winter Weekend fan festival in Springfield.

When asked if the team was innocent of the alleged charges, Martinez said, “I believe that, yes.”

The right-handed hitter, who has launched 79 home runs in two seasons with the Red Sox, was adamant The Athletic’s report that indicated the team used video to relay signs to runners on the bases was not accurate.

“I was in there, so I saw straight up,” Martinez said. “Everyone seems to forget that in 2016 and 2017, this was a really good team. They won 93 games those two years and then we just got better. Like I said, I’m excited for it. Really not allowed to comment on it, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Red Sox and manager Alex Cora parted ways Tuesday when an MLB report showed that Cora was involved in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros as well.

Martinez on Saturday showed gratitude toward his former manager.

“Kind of heartbroken about it,” he said. “I talked to him before and I understood his side of it. He didn’t want to be a distraction going into the season. I know it was wearing on him and his family, so I obviously feel for him and I wish him the best. But I know he played a big, big role for our team and he was one of my favorites, if not my favorite manager that I’ve had. It’s going to be tough.”

MLB’s investigation into the Red Sox is ongoing.