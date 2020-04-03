j-balvin-releases-three-color-themed-live-videos-for-‘colores’

J Balvin has released three collaborative performance videos with Vevo, with songs taken from his latest album Colores. He kicked off his mini-series of performances last week with “Amarillo.”

In his latest clips, the Latin music star performs inside of a tarp-covered set. His outfits and the color of the set change depending on which song he’s performing: “Azul,” “Negro” and “Rojo.” J Balvin is the latest artist to participate in Vevo’s live performance series, following Khalid, Future, Karol G, Miley Cyrus, Chika and more.

Colores, released earlier this month, is J Balvin’s follow-up to his 2018 album Vibras. The new LP sees him going back to basics, with only two guest features (Mr. Eazi and producer/frequent collaborator Sky Rompiendo). In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the urbano star said the album was recorded mostly in Medellín as well as in New York and Miami.

“I want to take reggaeton to new and different places,” he said. “I want this album to keep making reggaeton more global… That’s why the song’s called ‘Arcoíris,’ because it’s a mix of colors. Mixing Afrobeats and reggaeton. Mr Eazi, myself, Michael Brun on the production… We want to keep refreshing the game. I’m so proud of being Latino, but besides that, we need to take Latino Gang to another level. Hopefully one day people will embrace that. We make music for the world.”