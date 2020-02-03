I've found the secret to being happy on a Monday — accept you will feel fat and angry until Tuesday comes

The dog is snoring on the next pillow. I pat him gently on the head. He responds sweetly with a fart then yawns himself back to sleep with a canine middle-fingered smirk on his face. It is the perfect backdrop to the start of my week when I emerge from my bedroom like a crazed toddler, consumed with a bleak sense of catastrophe and rage. For me, Mondays are like awkward sex — something to be got over and done with and then shamefully repressed.

I’m used to writing this column for a Friday, when I have a Pollyanna-ish cheer. But my editor suggested I could find a brighter side to Monday. How hard could it be?

I was going to trot out a bunch of vapid, “Life is for the taking #Monday” platitudes that celebrities spill onto Twitter every week but apparently Monday readers are more likely to write letters of complaint so I thought I’d get a hard-up student to do some actual research for me.

The happiest finding is that we gradually shed our weekend pounds over the course of the working week so the heft I felt this morning will pass by noon tomorrow. This almost certainly explains why Mondays are the most popular day for people to begin diets, sign up for exercise classes, decide to quit smoking and to book themselves a doctor’s appointment. They are also the worst day for heart attacks, strokes and even infectious diseases — so if you’ve made it to midnight and aren’t in the hospital yet, you get a hearty congratulations from me.

Another reassuring discovery is that it is completely natural to feel slightly more enraged than usual on Mondays. Skipping bedtime and turning off the alarm over the weekend have conspired to destroy your circadian rhythm and ruined various hormonal balances, meaning your mood is likely to be all over the place. It’s worth remembering that nearly everyone else on your train is experiencing the same homicidal ideation as you.

Best of all, scientists have found that millions of us are suffering from a sort of office-related Fomo over the weekend. While you may believe that you’re delighted to be relaxing at home, apparently you are harbouring a latent fear that the workplace social hierarchy will have collapsed in your absence.

We require a serious Monday morning gossip to make sure nobody’s forgotten quite how important we are before we can get on with our work. With all this going on, it’s not surprising that 50 per cent of people are late to work on a Monday morning and that most won’t contemplate their first smile until after 11:16 am.

You may feel angrier, fatter and more depressed about the world today but it’s not your fault. You’re supposed to. This marvellous scientific evidence has cured my weekly mania. I am now Monday’s happy harbinger. I shall wake up next week and instantly rid myself of any feelings of fury. My rage will pass and I shall feel happier and at peace with my fellow commuters, then I shall share my motivating thoughts with you all on Twitter.

I’m always ready for a fight at court

“How do you find the defendant — guilty or not guilty?” As I waited for jury’s verdict at the Old Bailey more than a decade ago, I looked back towards my client in the dock. His eyes turned upwards to the public gallery. It was full of his friends and supporters. They were young and ready to erupt.

I knew for sure what I would do if things kicked off. There were hordes of security guards and armed police about but if someone got close to the bench of the court, I would be ready. I had watched The Karate Kid at least a hundred times and read several books on origami.

Apart from some totally unthreatening gasps when the jury’s guilty verdict was returned, everything was entirely peaceful. But I knew if I was ever tested, I’d be ready. Fast forward a decade to last week and my friend and fellow member of Chambers Oliver Glasgow QC was actually confronted by a violent attack.

He thwarted the court invasion without breaking into a sweat then adjusted his wig and carried on.

Yes, he represented Great Britain at duathlon, is as tough as a lightweight prizefighter and looks like a catwalk model but I like to imagine that I would have done exactly the same thing. I would have crane-kicked the perpetrator then folded the hell out of him. Too bad I wasn’t there to help.

Disco dancing with my pal Will Young

Will Young (Dave Benett)

I became friends with Will (or William as I call him) Young during his all-too-brief stint on Strictly. Over the past three years, his uniquely luscious voice has become part of my morning ritual.

His song Forever just came out. It marries his beautiful timbre with some Eighties disco funk. I’ve listened to it on repeat since Thursday. It’s another well-deserved hit for a lovely and deeply talented man.

