i’ve-been-raped-three-times-and-reporting-in-the-uk-was-the-most-harrowing-of-all

In the last decade, I’ve been raped by three different men, so I know how the criminal justice system treats victims of sexual violence.

I am also aware of the rape case that has made international headlines for the atrocious way the victim has been treated: the case in Cyprus of the 19-year-old Briton in Ayia Napa.

The 19-year-old British woman was found guilty of lying about being raped by up to 12 men at a holiday resort. She was prosecuted after police claim that she retracted her statement 10 days after the alleged attack.

The victim’s lawyers, however, said she withdrew her accusation under duress following nine hours of police questioning, with no lawyer present, and whilst suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

At a sentencing besieged by protesters holding signs saying ‘We believe you’ the judge gave her a suspended prison sentence and allowed her to return home.

What’s happening in criminal justice systems abroad is shameful, but not dramatically more so than what’s happening on our own shores.

I was also interviewed in the UK without a lawyer or access to legal advice. In total, I was at the police station for six hours without a break or food, and just one drink.

The police subjected me to a process that I am adamant wouldn’t even be appropriate for suspects.

In one of my cases, the man who raped me confessed to it in writing, and yet the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) still says it’s his word against mine.

The police advised me against doing a video interview and instead encouraged me to give a written statement, saying that I could check and amend it before it was submitted.

The lone police officer took five hours to simultaneously interview and type my statement. She couldn’t touch type and kept stopping to ask me to define and spell words, which meant the interview didn’t flow and the written statement turned out to be filled with factual and nuance errors. The officer then refused to let me amend it as previously promised.

I’ve since feared that my poorly written and inaccurate statement undermined my case and contributed to the CPS’s decision to not prosecute a self-confessed rapist.

To add insult to injury, for some of that time I sat in the superintendent’s office where they had displayed a mask of Jamie Dornan – the actor known for playing a rapist in The Fall and an abuser in Fifty Shades of Grey – and a fake teabag box saying ‘Fifty Shades of Earl Grey’. Given I was at the police station reporting rape, I was further traumatised to see the police trivialising sexual violence.

Without legal advice, I felt obligated to waive my rights to privacy and hand over all of my mobile data, medical and counselling notes. I was later diagnosed with Fibromyalgia and Complex PTSD and looking back, I realised I wasn’t in a position to consider my best interests or to freely give informed consent.

Yet if I hadn’t agreed to this, my case may not have been investigated. In 40 per cent of cases, those reporting sexual assault drop out following these requirements for access to private information and records. It shouldn’t be this way.

My experience reporting one of my rapes to the Norwegian police has shown me what the process should be.

All victims of rape in Norway are entitled to a free lawyer and all legal costs covered. I didn’t even have to complete a form or state my nationality to claim for a lawyer.

Before I decided to report the rape to the police, my lawyer explained my rights, the reporting process and what to expect, and when I was ready, he spent two days with me at the police station.

At every step of the way, he had my back, intervening at key points to ensure that the police and interpreter were properly carrying out their duties and upholding my rights.

Similarly, he looked out for my wellbeing, ensuring I had food and breaks and was not being further traumatised by the process.

I was very fortunate to have a lawyer who is a board member of Norway’s National Association for PTSD and could support me properly, but even having a lawyer present as standard in the first place put the UK system in stark contrast.

It’s too soon to tell what the outcome of my Norwegian case will be, but given the support I have been given throughout, I feel more confident of a just outcome.

What I do know is that rape victims like me are being failed at every point in the UK justice system, and as a result, rape is effectively being decriminalised. The rape charge rate in the UK is now at an all-time low: only 1 out of 71 of reported cases are prosecuted, with even fewer actually reaching court and resulting in a conviction.

That’s why the UK needs to follow Norway’s example by providing all victims of rape with a lawyer. We need to ensure our rights are upheld and that we have the best chance of getting justice, not just for our own benefit, but for the safety and peace of mind of society as a whole.

Until the crime of rape is properly tackled, rapists will continue to attack with impunity, there will be more and more victims, fewer of them will report, worsening the vicious cycle.

Justice isn’t something that comes from thin air. It’s dependent on the whole system – from access to legal advice and a lawyer to the moment a sexual assault is reported, how it’s recorded, and how victims are treated (whether the case goes to court or not), and appropriate sentencing for those found guilty of sexual violence.

As uncomfortable as it may be for some to accept, victims of sexual violence in the UK – despite having access to an ostensibly fair and thorough legal system – are denied justice every day. Perpetrators walk free all the time. Victims are left to pick up the pieces of their lives and carry on as best they can, suffering from the compounding trauma of being assaulted and then not being believed or given a fair shot at justice.

The man who raped me confessed to it in writing and was never even arrested, let alone prosecuted, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that I didn’t report it when I was raped yet again, by a third man in London in 2018.

My experience of reporting rape in the UK has left me with no doubt that it is a futile exercise and one that traumatises vulnerable people further.

