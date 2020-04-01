ive-been-living-in-kim-kardashians-cotton-loungewear-and-you-should-be-too

With many people working from home for the past few weeks, it seems like everybody’s wondering what their co-workers and friends are wearing. While some prefer to put on office clothes while working, others are typing away in their sweatpants, or a mix of the two. Personally, I’m on team pajamas and loungewear — I can’t fathom putting on jeans or a dress if I’m not going out. One brand I’ve turned to during these WFH times is Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear, loungewear, and intimates brand.

I’ve basically been living in the Skims Cotton collection since my kitchen table became my new desk. When I ordered a few things from the collection, I have to admit I wasn’t expecting much. (I had already tried something from its Naked collection, which was unsatisfactory.) But boy, was I wrong.

Not only is everything very comfortable, it’s super flattering, too. The Skims Cotton Rib Tank is basically my favorite thing ever right now. While I do wish it was a little longer, or there was also a full-length version, I still wear it all the time and will definitely be stocking up on more colors soon. (Note that select sizes and colors are low in stock or sold out on the Skims website, but fully in-stock at Nordstrom.)

I also own the Skims Cotton Triangle Bralette and the Skims Cotton Rib Boxers. The bralette is basically like a second skin — it doesn’t really feel like you even put it on. It looks good, feels good, and is the perfect bra to throw on if you’re running an errand or need to get on Zoom for a meeting. As for the boxers, I’m contemplating replacing most of my home undies with them (yes, I seperate my at-home underwear and going out underwear…don’t @ me). They’re high-waisted and the just the right length that they basically double as lounge shorts.

The moral of this story? If you doubted the Skims Cotton collection and thought it wouldn’t be worth the price like I did, you’ll be pleasantly surprised — especially if you’re stuck at home for the foreseeable future.