it’s-time-to-start-dressing-like-jenna-rink-from13-going-on-30

Right before I turned 30 last year, I spent weeks obsessing over what I would wear for my birthday. I definitely wanted one of those statement-making, all-eyes-on-me, birthday girl type outfits. But, more importantly, I wanted to wear something inspired by 2004’s 13 Going On 30.

Like most people who grew up in the ’90s and early ’00s, the film, which stars Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink, had a big impact on me. Imagine being 13 and wishing you were older — and suddenly it happens. It made me want to try Razzles (they’re kind of…terrible?), and in some ways, even my job at InStyle is similar to Jenna working at Poise (minus the career-sabotaging coworker). So, with a week to go until I was officially “30, flirty, and thriving,” I ordered a floral dress from & Other Stories, broke out some pearls and a pink headband, and re-created the look Jenna wears while reorganizing magazines at a newsstand.

The combination ended up looking surprisingly modern, and it’s far from the only outfit from the film that would still work today. Thanks to so many old trends resurfacing, I’ve found at least seven others that are worth revisiting…right after you try the black pants and chunky shoes pairing from Miss Congeniality.

Please, just pack up this entire look and give it to me. Not only is the pink cardigan on-trend for 2020 (Katie Holmes would approve), celebrities such as Dua Lipa have been bringing back tiny, cotton tank tops similar to the one Jenna is wearing.

I’m not kidding, rainbow print is big for spring. Dior, Christian Siriano, and Paco Rabanne all included bright, multi-colored creations in their collections, while subtle cutouts continue to be a hit. I ultimately decided this dress was a tad over-the-top for a family brunch, but I did considered it. You can even get a replica custom-made on Etsy. Maybe that’s my look for 31?

Did Jenna frantically put together this outfit after discovering she went from tween to adult? Yes. But, between the slip dress and the classic jacket, she was on top of spring’s ’40s fashion trend.

Vera Wang, Dion Lee, Sandy Liang — corsets and lingerie-like looks are happening, people. Why not follow Jenna’s lead and style a sexy top with a pleated, knee-length skirt? It’s the perfect balance.

I’m very much against the return of low-rise jeans (please, please, stay in the past), but I’m here for a boot-cut. While this shot was taken behind-the-scenes, I’d simply swap out those Uggs for a sleek, square-toed boot or a platform sneaker and be on my way.

Ok, I’m not sure if long, shaggy sweaters have technically made a comeback, but it seems like the obvious place to go after cardigans. In my mind, I picture Gigi Hadid stepping out in one styled with a bunch of layered necklaces. It’s only a matter of time.

For me, the focus of this photo is Jenna’s bow-embellished shoes (aside from, you know, the adorable dog). In a way, they remind me of Salvatore Ferragamo’s new Viva flats, meaning all that’s missing is pair of ankle socks, a.k.a. spring’s must-have accessory.