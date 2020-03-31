Right from his modelling days till now, Dino Morea has successfully managed to carve out a niche for himself. One of his movies even goes down in the history of Indian movies as one of the most wonderful horror films ever made and without any doubt, we are talking about ‘Raaz’ here where he earned a lot of recognition along with his co-star, Bipasha Basu. Dino was last seen in ALT Balaji’s ‘Mentalhood’ which marked his debut in the OTT space.

The country is facing a lockdown to battle the Covid-19 pandemic and it has left everyone quarantined in their houses. So when we asked Dino as to how he is dealing with his quarantine period, this is what he has to say –

” I am actually enjoying my quarantine period. This little pause in my life is good for me because I am a workaholic by nature that way. I am constantly doing something or the other. This slowdown is good for everyone as they an introspect and think about their respective lives and journey so far. It’s also time to think whether we’re doing enough to save our planet or is it the planet’s way of saving itself. I think it’s a beautiful time for everyone to figure out their lives. It is tough no doubt, but it’s good.”

