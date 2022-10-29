“It’s painful and difficult”: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady formalize their divorce

It’s a love story that made America and the world dream for many years, but it seems that we should now talk about the story between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady in the past. However, everything had started so well between the American football star and the world-famous top model. After meeting in 2006, the two stars become a couple and three years later, they decide to get married. Together, they will have two children, Benjamin (12 years old) and Vivian (9 years old) and everything seems to be going for the best, but at the beginning of October, thunderclap!

According to information from Page Six, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are on the verge of divorce and the two stars have already hired lawyers. In question, a big argument between them followed by several months of separation. “I never really thought this argument would be the end of it, but it seems to be the end of it”, said a source close to the couple. After the rumors, TMZ was able to report that their divorce was going to take place today.

A meeting today in Florida to conclude the agreement

The American media argued that the parents of two children had just reached an agreement to end their marriage and the documents were to be signed today. According to our colleagues, the lawyers of the two parties worked with a mediator in order to decide in the distribution of property as well as for the safekeeping of Benjamin and Vivian and obviously, they managed to find an agreement suitable for Gisele and Tom. Regarding the details, TMZ specified that the divorce documents would be short and that the terms of the agreement reached between the two stars would remain confidential and the case was to take place in Florida, where the 45-year-old quarterback currently plays.

A really friendly divorce?

Tom Brady ended up formalizing the news of his divorce a few hours later by posting a message in his story on Instagram. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce after thirteen years of marriage. We came to this decision in friendship and with gratitude for the time we spent together.writes the sportsman. We are blessed with beautiful, wonderful children and will continue to be the center of their world every day. We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they receive the love and attention they deserve..” “Doing this is, of course, painful and difficult.as is the case for other people who are going through the same thing around the world“, continues Tom Brady who concludes by asking for respect for his private life and that of his family. Gisele Bündchen also published a message quite similar in her Instagram story…