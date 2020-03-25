it’s-official:-no-releases-in-malayalam-cinema-for-vishu-2020!

|

Updated: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 1: 12 [IST]

India is currently going through a tough time, as a complete lockdown has been initiated in the country to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. The lockdown has definitely affected the functioning of the film industry, as the theaters are shutdown for a month and the shootings are suspended. Reportedly, Malayalam cinema might not have Vishu releases in 2020. As per the latest updates, the theater shutdown will come to an on April 14, 2020, along with the all India lockdown. But, the highly anticipated films, including Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mammootty’s One, Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, might not hit the theaters anytime soon, as expected earlier. The believable sources suggest that the releases of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, One, Malik, and so on have been pushed indefinitely. The makers are now planning to release the projects only after the situation in the country comes completely under control. The decision of the prominent countries like the USA to shutdown the theaters for the next 6 to 12 weeks is also a reason for the delay in the releases of Malayalam films.