Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 23: 57 [IST]

Malayalam cinema industry will not have any movie releases for Vishu 2020. The believable sources suggest that the releases of the highly anticipated films, including Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mammootty’s One, Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, and so on have been pushed indefinitely due to all India lockdown.