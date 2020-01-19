‘it’s-not-just-the-physical-after-effects-of-childhood-leukaemia-i-have-to-live-with,-i-missed-out-on-growing-up’

When I contact 24-year-old Ellen Bisci via email to arrange for an interview, she asks if her mother and aunt might join us. “I have trouble ­remembering things after my stroke,” she explains. Memory loss is just one in the daunting list of after-effects ­Ellen has suffered as a result of the leukaemia she was diagnosed with in 2005, aged nine. She now wants to raise awareness of the late effects of cancer, and so through Leukaemia Care (one of the charities supported by the Telegraph’s Christmas appeal), I find myself at Ellen’s North Harrow kitchen table along with her mother Tina, aunt Kay, and “chug” – chihuahua pug cross – Bella, to sip mugs of tea and piece together the intricate tapestry of Ellen’s life in and out of hospital.

“We first noticed Ellen was bruising everywhere, so took her to the local hospital to have blood tests,” Tina remembers. “Ellen was due to go on her first trip away from home on the following Saturday, but the doctor said there would be no harm in her going, and that he would give us a call if they found anything.” But on the very first night, Ellen’s mother and grandfather went to pick her up. They had just received her test results, diagnosing her with acute promyelocytic leukaemia (APL).

This form of leukaemia is one of the rarest and most aggressive: about 200 people are diagnosed with it each year in Britain. If untreated, it can be fatal just 14 days ­after the presentation of symptoms.

Over the following six months, while she underwent chemotherapy at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Ellen developed mouth ulcers, burns through her digestive system, pulmonary edema (in which her lungs began to fill with fluid), and, most terrifying, an allergic reaction to the blood platelets she was receiving. “That was when we thought this might be it,” says her aunt. “Platelets are the clotting agent, so they’re the bit that saves your life. Thank God they were able to deal with it.”

Surprisingly, Ellen talks about the time as though she were describing what she had for lunch that day: “Oh, we sailed through the first round – that was simple in comparison to the relapse.” She went into remission in June 2005. By October, while she felt tired, she was allowed to go to school for half-days and quickly caught up. “Despite everything, she managed to get 99 per cent in her maths Sats,” her mother notes.

Nearly three years passed, during which she achieved straight As, with the promise of attending Oxford or Cambridge to study maths. Although APL is one of the most malignant forms of ­leukaemia, relapse is uncommon. After three years, the family was confident that Ellen was well. “But then I started getting really bad pains in my legs, so bad that I couldn’t exercise any more.” Tina and Kay took Ellen to A&E, little suspecting that it would be related to her cancer. “We’d been told to look out for bruising, but no one had said anything about leg pain,” her mother says.

It was then, at 11pm one night in Northwick Park hospital, that Ellen had a stroke, aged 12. She doesn’t remember much about the event, but it remains clear in the minds of her family. “She lost the ability to walk, to talk. She didn’t regain consciousness by herself, so we were sent back to the ICU at Great Ormond Street,” recalls her aunt.