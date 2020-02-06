It's not just short sellers who say Tesla isn't worth $150bn

THE best book about money is Where Are The Customers’ Yachts by Fred Schwed, written in 1940.

On the matter of short selling — betting that stocks will fall rather than rise — Schwed is sympathetic, if not approving as a successful investment strategy.

If your lifetime investment plan was to go short on markets, you would die poor. Mostly, eventually, things go up and everyone gets richer, slowly. When times are hard, folk outside financial markets, including the regulators who are supposed to police them, decide short sellers are bad.

They are profiting from doom and must be stopped. In the good times, the shorts are chumps we can safely ignore. As Schwed wrote: “Before October 1929, nobody objected to short sellers except their families. The families objected to going bankrupt.”

And so to Tesla which this week became valued at an extraordinary $150 billion, a price which seems to assume that founder Elon Musk is more than mere genius. He is Einstein and Iron Man rolled into one. Moreover, his company is future proof. Sceptics include Crispin Odey and Steve Eisman, the investor Michael Lewis made famous by turning him into a character for his book The Big Short.

In the ensuing movie, Eisman was renamed Mark Baum and played by Steve Carell as a nerdy, faltering, rather damaged individual whose obsessions serve as a distraction from his troubled mind. He did not sue.

Eisman is presently on a loser with Tesla, since the stock has more than doubled this year — it fell somewhat yesterday, perhaps easing the pain felt by Eisman and Odey (and their families). Asked about that pain, Eisman told Bloomberg that he, like everyone, has a threshold and that he might have to give up this particular bet.

“When a stock becomes unmoored from valuation because it has certain dynamic growth aspects to it, and has cult-like aspects to it, you have to just walk away,” he said. My guess is he will walk back. Tesla is a brilliant and exciting company. A truly disruptive player, in the very best sense.

It is not worth $150 billion. Sell.