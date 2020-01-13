it’s-not-just-about-money,-says-boris-johnson-over-stormont-deal-cash-injection-as-he-promises-to-back-assembly

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to be drawn on funding for the restored Stormont Executive, but promised his government would give the institutions his full support.

Mr Johnson rejected the idea that his visit was simply a “photo opportunity or publicity stunt” and said he wanted to mark the historic return of devolution to Northern Ireland.

Speculation has abounded around the exact financial figure committed to Northern Ireland as part of last week’s New Decade, New Approach deal.

DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots said he expected the UK Government to deliver at least £2billion to support the power-sharing deal. He also suggested the Northern Ireland taxpayer may have to pick up some of the tab.

While not giving an exact figure Mr Johnson said his government were making “huge commitments” financially to Northern Ireland.

At a press conference in Stormont’s Great Hall, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the work of Stormont’s parties and said they had compromised to facilitate the resumption of government after a suspension of three years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont, Belfast to meet the leaders of the restored powersharing government.

He also commended Secretary of State Julian Smith for his role in the the negotiations.

“Now is the chance for the Executive and Assembly to deliver for people of Northern Ireland and deliver on the priorities of the people and that is above all improving people’s healthcare, fantastic schools and making sure the streets are safe,” Mr Johnson said.

“Of course we are going to be supportive but it’s not just about money it’s about leadership and what’s so great about today is that Northern Ireland politicians put aside differences and stepped up to plate and showed leadership, that is a fine thing and the right thing.”

The Prime Minister said the deal allowed politicians to develop on “a very, very promising set of circumstances for Northern Ireland”.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that we in the UK Government will now work with this revived government to ensure we deliver on that potential through better infrastructure, better education and technology,” Mr Johnson told the press conference.

“Using those three things to bring our whole UK together so all four nations benefit from the prosperity and growth we intend to deliver.”

The Prime Minister, fresh off his crushing General Election victory, said the return of Stormont was a “great moment”. He said that there was a period before Christmas where it looked like Stormont may not return.

“Never mind the hand of history on my shoulder,” he said echoing Tony Blair’s comments from 1998 when it appeared talks could collapse, “I see the hand of the future beckoning us all forward.

“I hope with goodwill and compromise and hardwork on all sides it will be a very bright future indeed.”

Addressing the RHI Scandal, the Prime Minister said it was vital that public spending in Northern Ireland be “properly invigilated” and that there could be no repeat of the scandal.







Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State Julian Smith meet with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

He also moved to address fears around checks on goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Mr Johnson said the only circumstances he could foresee checks on goods was if the goods were travelling on into the Republic and “we have not secured a zero tariff, zero quota trade deal with our partners in the EU.”

He said the special arrangements for Northern Ireland would end after four years unless the Assembly wished to continue them.

The Prime Minister also promised to live up to his manifesto promise of “no further unfair prosecutions for people who served their country when there is no new evidence”.

He said the legacy mechanisms contained within the Stormont House Agreement would provide balance and reassure both veterans and people “in search of truth”.

He was also asked about the future of Julian Smith and the Northern Ireland Office. There has been speculation the Secretary of State could be moved off the brief in an expected Cabinet reshuffle in February. And there has long been suggestions the Scotland, Wales and NI offices could be rolled into one.

The Prime Minister would only say Mr Smith’s future was “bright”.

Mr Johnson arrived a Stormont Castle flanked by Secretary of State Julian Smith and was greeted by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

As they posed for photographs Mr Johnson shook hands with Ms O’Neill and Mr Smith shook hands with Ms Foster.

Later he and Mr Smith attended a round-table meeting of the newly formed Executive.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney were also in attendance at Stormont on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State Julian Smith with the Stormont Executive

