‘It’s not just about money’ – Boris Johnson won’t be drawn on Stormont funding as he promises to back Assembly

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to be drawn on funding for the restored Stormont Executive, but promised to give the institutions his Government’s full support.

Mr Johnson rejected the idea that his visit was simply a “photo opportunity or publicity stunt” and said he wanted to mark the historic return of devolved Government to Northern Ireland.

Speculation has abounded around the exact financial figure committed to Northern Ireland as part of last week’s deal.

DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots said he expected the Government to deliver at least £2 billion to support the powersharing deal.

While not giving an exact figure Mr Johnson said his Government were making “huge commitments” financially to Northern Ireland.

At a press conference in Stormont’s Great Hall, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the work of Stormont’s parties and said they had compromised to facilitate the return of devolved Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont, Belfast to meet the leaders of the restored powersharing government. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 13, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Politics. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He also commended Secretary of State Julian Smith for his work during the negotiations.

“Now is the chance for the Executive and Assembly to deliver for people of Northern Ireland and deliver on the priorities of the people and that is above all improving peoples healthcare, fantastic schools and making sure the streets are safe,” Mr Johnson said.

“Of course we are going to be supportive but it’s not just about money its about leadership and what’s so great about today is that Northern Ireland politicians put aside differences and stepped up to plate and shown leadership, that is a fine thing and the right thing.”

The Prime Minister said ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal allowed politicians to “develop a very promising set of circumstances for Northern Ireland”.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that we in the UK Government will now work with this revived Government to ensure we deliver on that potential through better infrastructure, better education and technology,” Mr Johnson told the press conference.

“Using those three things to bring our whole UK together so all four nations benefit from the prosperity and growth we intend to deliver.”

The Prime Minister, fresh off his crushing General Election victory, said the return of Stormont was a “great moment”. He said that there was a period before Christmas where it looked like Stormont may not return.

“Nevermind the hand of history on my shoulder, I see the hand of the future beckoning us all forward,” he said.

“I hope with goodwill and compromise and hardwork on all sides it will be a very bright future indeed.”







Addressing the RHI Scandal, the Prime Minsiter said it was vital that public spending in Northern Ireland be “properly invigilated” and that there can be no repeat.

He also moved to address fears around checks on goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Mr Johnson said the only circumstances he could foresee checks on goods was if the goods were travelling on into Ireland and “we have no secured a zero tariff, zero quota trade deal with our partners in the EU.”

He said the special arrangements for Northern Ireland would end after four years unless the Assembly wished to continue them.

The Prime Minister also promised to live up to his manifesto promise of “no further unfair prosecutions for people who served their country when there is no new evidence”.

He said the legacy mechanisms contained within the Stormont House Agreement would provide balance and reassure both veterans and people “in search of truth”.

Mr Johnson arrived a Stormont Castle flanked by Secretary of State Julian Smith and was greeted by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

As they posed for photographs Mr Johnson shook hands with Ms O’Neill and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith shook hands with Ms Foster.

A picture released by the Northern Ireland Executive showed Mr Johnson and Mr Smith attending a roundtable meeting with the newly appointed ministerial team.

