‘It’s just the two of us’: Scott Tweedie shares his life on ‘lockdown’ in NYC – as Pop of the Morning and E! News go on hiatus amid coronavirus pandemic.

‘It’s simply both of us’: Scott Tweedie shares his life on ‘lockdown’ in NYC – as Pop of the Morning and E! News go on rest in the midst of coronavirus pandemic

Australian TV moderator Scott Tweedie has exhibited life in lockdown as he telecommutes in New York City.

Also, the 32-year-old demonstrated he was benefiting as much as possible from a terrible circumstance on Sunday, when he shared clasps to Instagram Stories.

Scott indicated life from inside his condo, where he seemed, by all accounts, to be amped up for another indoor plant which sat by a window.

‘Meet my housemate, Wide Wendy,’ he composed, indicating the plant.

He at that point poked a fun at the sizable plant.

‘She’s a major lady, some state too large for me. I simply love her for what her identity is. It’s simply both of us for the following two weeks.’

He at that point demonstrated part all encompassing perspectives on Manhattan.

It comes as Pop Of The Morning and E! News go on rest in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, seeing Scott compelled to telecommute.

‘As a prudent step, beginning Friday, March 13, E! News and Pop of The Morning will be on rest,’ Scott composed on Instagram on Friday.

He included: ‘The circumstance is being checked and we will inform our crowd when we continue creation.

‘Trusting everybody remains safe and takes care of themselves as much as they can in these difficult occasions, and continue washing those hands and keep on tuning in to master exhortation.’

In November, Scott declared that he was leaving Channel 10’s The Loop following eight years to seek after a lifelong abroad, and had handled a gig as an E! News moderator.

He said at that point: ‘I have been on this show for a long time, I have gone dim on The Loop, I began shaving on the Loop, however it’s the ideal opportunity for me to leave.’

On December 7, his co-have Liv Phyland paid tribute to her associate on his last day busy working.

She advised her Instagram supporters she was ‘an enthusiastic wreck’ to see him go.