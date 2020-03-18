it’s-ingen-vs.-raptors-in-mondo’s-new-unmatched:-jurassic-park-game

Those who are looking to kill some time during this period of social distancing and being isolated from the outside world may want to explore tabletop games as an option. Especially for those who are looking to get a break from staring at screens all of the time. Anyone who wishes to explore this option who also happens to be a Jurassic Park fan has just been handed a possibly excellent option by the folks at Mondo, as they’ve just released a new board game called Unmatched: Jurassic Park – InGen vs Raptors.

The game will put players in the shoes of InGen’s Game Warden Robert Muldoon, or the park’s deadly velociraptors. It’s a game of hunt or be hunted, kill or be killed. While Muldoon met his grizzly end in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster classic, this game provides players with a chance to change the character’s fate. Or the raptors get to eat. Mondo released the following description of the two-player game, which reads as follows.

“He has hunted many a dangerous predator, but against a pack of raptors, is Robert Muldoon the hunter or the hunted? In Unmatched: Jurassic Park – InGen vs Raptors, these clever girls use their speed and agility to surround their prey, getting stronger when they attack together. InGen’s Game Warden and his Security Team lay traps to slow their opponent down and attack from range in a matchup 65 million years in the making.”

This is the latest in a series of Unmatched games from Mondo. Unmatched: Jurassic Park – InGen vs Raptors is a highly asymmetrical miniature fighting game. Each hero is represented by a unique card deck designed to evoke their style. Tactical movement and “no-luck combat resolution” make for playing experience that rewards expertise. The game comes with 60 action cards, 2 character cards, 4 health dials, 4 hero miniatures, 3 sidekick tokens, 8 trap tokens and a game board.

While this game is cut from the cloth of the original Jurassic Park, the franchise on the big screen is gearing up for a new adventure. Jurassic World: Dominion recently started filming, which will conclude the sequel trilogy, with Colin Trevorrow returning to direct. While full plot details haven’t been revealed, it will see dinosaurs out in the real world interacting with humans, and some set photos have teased these prehistoric beasts in the snow for the first time. Production recently had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it’s currently scheduled to arrive in June 2021.

In the meantime, this game could help hardcore fans pass the time. Unmatched: Jurassic Park – InGen vs Raptors is available now and retails for $30. Shipping is expected to ship within 7 to 10 business days and can be shipped to North America and Australia. We’ve included photos of the game for you to check out below. Those who wish to get their hands on it can head on over MondoShop.com.

