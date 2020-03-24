‘it’s-hammering-us’:-worried-warriors-return-home

As the New Zealand Warriors returned home following the suspension of the 2020 NRL season, the club is just hopeful they will survive the financial loss the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

Warriors boss Cameron George had no regrets at their ultimately fruitless decision to base the team in Australia, even though the suspension of the NRL had an inevitable feel.

The Kiwi club had booked its staff and players on a flight to Auckland on Tuesday, ending an unplanned 12-day stay at Kingscliff in northern NSW which they undertook to help keep the competition alive.

Newly-signed forwards Wayde Egan and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown had decided to stay in Australia to be with their families, along with assistant coach Justin Morgan.

Four players and two staff members who flew to Australia last Friday and began a two-week quarantine process would be able to join the team on the flight home, George confirmed, and all returnees will now undergo self-isolation in New Zealand for 14 days.

That will complete a tumultuous period for the staff and players, some of whom were in tears when they first decided to stay on at a difficult time for their families.

The New Zealand Warriors arrive at Gold Coast Airport for their departure. (Phil Lutton)

George said the suspension’s impact on the Warriors would be “devastating” but he couldn’t detail the extent of how the club would be affected.

Some Warriors staff had been placed on leave but George said the club’s owners had been nothing but positive since the pandemic tightened its grip, while memberships had been “unwavering”.

He said they will approach the NZ government for financial support, after Jacinda Ardern announced a $12.1 million support package.

“In terms of the economy, we add a great deal of value and it’s certainly something we will explore, like every other business would be around New Zealand,” George said.

George was bullish with AAP when asked if the future of the club was in doubt.

“We don’t let negativity walk through that front door so questions and angles like that don’t enter our minds,” he said.

However he didn’t mince words when speaking with NRL.com.

“If sponsors walk away, members walk away, we’re in the hole for millions and millions of dollars like every other club,” George told the website.

“But when you don’t have that avid rugby league landscape around you, it’s harder to pull it back.

NRL coaching staff asked to take leave immediately

“We can’t sit around for months without playing. The challenge we have as opposed to others, I can tell you pretty sensibly that we’re not going to have teams travelling to New Zealand this year.

“We’d lose all our home games. The international travel and border restrictions is something only we face.

“It will hammer us. It’s hammering us now.”

George said the Warriors could be in more dire need of financial assistance than other NRL teams.

“Hopefully they look upon us a little bit differently, especially after the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“We’d hope for a little bit more to keep us going but who knows.”

Head Coach Stephen Kearney talks to players during a New Zealand Warriors NRL training session (Getty)

George bore no grudge toward the NRL and had no misgivings at not instructing his team to come home.

“I don’t have regrets. When I look back on how we handled it, it was important for me at all stages that I allowed the players to have ample time to discuss the options with their families,” George said.

“Everyone was armed with the right information to make the right decision. They always had our support, whichever way they went.

“When they decided to stay all-in and continue in the competition, I felt that was extremely courageous. I felt it was really sensible from their part and I felt that at all times, the players were putting the club and the fans first, with support from their families.”

George backed the NRL’s attempt to keep the competition afloat, quashing a suggestion the governing body had dragged its heels in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NRL had maintained a consistent stance and kept his club up to speed in timely fashion, George said, including its Monday night call to suspend the competition.