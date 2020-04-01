It's Confirmed: Bigg Boss stars Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz come together for a project

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic camarederie in Bigg Boss last season was loved by one and all.

Now, Sidharth’s tashan moments with hunk Asim Riaz also made global headlines.

Many thought, owing to their acrimonious feeling, Sidharth and Asim will never work together.

However, in a cast coup of sorts, Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Asim will be seen romancing together.

“Yes, after much deliberation and persuation, the three have decided to come together for a music video. The song is called Bigg Boss Ke Stars and it is a peppy number.”

Wow, a perfect case of awesome threesome.

We have an exclusive sneak peek of the song here:

Enjoy https://youtu.be/ZzmYsSKOnYo