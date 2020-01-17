it’s-always-sunny-in-philadelphia’s-glenn-howerton-laughs-off-joe-goldberg-comparison

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton has laughed off similarities to You’s Joe Goldberg.

The 43-year-old stars as Dennis Reynolds in the sitcom, with his creepy character being (slightly unfairly) compared to the super-stalker Penn Badgley plays in the Netflix drama.

Social media has been awash with fans pointing out the similarities between the two characters – which is slightly unfair because we’re pretty sure Dennis would never trap someone in a glass cage.

Actually, on second thoughts…

It doesn’t help that Joe basically uses the D.E.N.N.I.S system in a bid to seduce his victims.

And it turns out Glenn has seen all the memes and dug out a snap of himself and Penn in a bid to squash the comparisons.

‘Proof that @pennbadgley and I are not the same person,’ he captioned the shot.

Unfortunately, this didn’t quite work, as many fans quickly suggested there was Photoshop trickery going on.

Comedian Anders Holm quickly replied with: ‘CGI…,’ while a fan said: ‘I don’t trust this….’

‘Plenn Badgerton,’ a follower replied, and one added: ‘Dennis walked so Joe could run.’

They do have a point…

It’s Always Sunny season 14 kicked off at the end of last year, with the gang back in Paddy’s pub after a while off our screens.

And UK viewers don’t have long to wait for Glenn and co – with the show landing on Netflix on 19 January.

Cue Joe Goldberg watching intently with a notepad and pen for some more tips…

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 14 drops on Netflix UK on 19 January.





