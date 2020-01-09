“it’s-a-trend”:-bjp’s-himanta-biswa-sarma-on-deepika-padukone-jnu-visit

Deepika Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday evening. (File)

Guwahati, Assam:

Actor Deepika Padukone, who visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi earlier this week ahead of the release of her movie “Chhapaak”, was today criticised by Assam Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. “I think famous people want to visit a place like this before the release of their movie,” Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters today, adding that “it’s a trend”.

Deepika Padukone, in Delhi to promote her new movie “Chhapaak” releasing on Friday, visited JNU on Tuesday and stood with the protesters without saying anything. In a particularly poignant image, the actor was seen with her hands folded before Aishe Ghosh, the JNU student leader who was badly wounded in the masked mob attack on Sunday.

She attended a public meeting for around 15 minutes and left after speaking to a few members of the students’ union.

Her visit to the university instantly polarised opinion on social media, where trends ranged from #ISupportDeepika and #BoycottChhapaak to #shameonbollywood.

The visit also drew criticism from many leaders of the ruling BJP, though Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted on Wednesday said that “anyone can go anywhere to express their opinion, there cannot be any objection”.

Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar took a swipe at the actor by referencing her character from the blockbuster “Bajirao Mastani”. Deepika Padukone should “not try to act like warrior Mastani as she does not have a real-life director behind her”, he jeered on Wednesday.

Mr Sarma today added to the list of BJP leaders who have attacked the actor. He also hit out at the students and teachers “influenced by the Left ideology” over violence in the educational institutions.

“I don’t want to say anything more on that (Deepika Padukone visit) but basically you will see that institutions guided by the Left ideology have created an atmosphere of intolerance in their campus,” the 50-year-old leader told reporters.

“Wherever you have Left-oriented teachers and students, they don’t want to allow those who don’t subscribe to their ideology to enter the campus. If you take up any other institute, you can go there easily and deliver a speech. Left has been spreading anarchy in the educational institutions,” he further said.

There are still no arrests after a group of masked people armed with sticks and iron rods barged into the JNU on Sunday and attacked students and teachers for hours, unleashing chaos and fear. JNU students union has blamed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is linked to the ruling BJP, for the attack. ABVP has in turn pointed at Left-backed student groups.

