‘It’s a secret crime’ – Dame Esther Rantzen on the hidden abuse tearing older people’s lives apart

Phyllis’s daughter cannot control her temper. Although Phyllis is in her 70s, this hasn’t stopped her thirtysomething child from slapping her and throwing her out into the garden. After it happened, Phyllis rang The Silver Line – and their call handlers transferred her to A&E.

Her story of abuse is just one of many the confidential helpline for older people hears on a regular basis. Another woman, Beverley, called to say her daughter had helped herself to all the money in her account. “It was about £2,000 and it’s all gone,” she said. “She took it in four or five payments.”

Margaret, a third caller, confided in The Silver Line that her husband’s aggressive behaviour was growing worse, while Arthur, a fourth, rang to say he was worried that he may have been tricked into signing his house over to his son.

Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of The Silver Line, says the scale of the physical, financial and other types of abuse directed at the elderly is difficult to quantify, “because we’re talking about secret crime”. But judging by the nature of the calls to the hotline, which she set up six years ago to bring companionship to the 1.2 million older people in Britain believed to be struggling with severe loneliness and chronic ­isolation – and which The Telegraph is supporting in its Christmas Charity Appeal this year – it isn’t a rare occurrence.

“If you look at the neglect aspect of it, it’s so widespread,” she says when we meet at her home in north London. “If you’d told me when we first started we would receive ten thousand calls a week, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s a huge number, and a reflection of what has been called an epidemic of loneliness. And we do have to ask ourselves why it is that older people can end up so isolated that the only people they can talk to is an anonymous helpline.”