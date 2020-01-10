It’s 2020 and Americans have just discovered beans on toast – and they’re not impressed

There are some British things Americans just don’t get – putting the date before the month and saying maths (not math) are a few that come to mind.

But it seems the humble British comfort food that is beans on toast is one of them, too.

Firstly, there was the American tourist who discovered beans on toast in a UK Wetherspoons, but now people in the US have a lot to say about the timeless dish on Twitter.

It all started with a tweet put out by Twitter user @bennyrogers188, who posted a picture of some toast topped with beans and cheese.

The post read: ‘Americans will never understand how good beans on toast with cheese (pepper and chilli flakes) on top is.’

Americans will never understand how good beans on toast with cheese (pepper & chilli flakes) on top is. pic.twitter.com/vrQobHUNf5 — Benny Rogers (@bennyrogers188) January 8, 2020

It turns out, the US really doesn’t understand why us British folk place beans on top of bread.

The post was met with a flurry of responses from across the pond – most positively outraged with the picture.

One said: ‘American lawyer here. This would be considered a hate crime in the US.’

🙋🏻‍♀️ American lawyer here. This would be considered a hate crime in the US. — KareBearScare (@KareBearScare) January 8, 2020

While another tweeted: ‘Example 10,678 of why I hated working in England.’

Another said: ‘You are right. I’m going to puke.’

‘That is disgusting and that’s coming from a dude who tried uncooked fish,’ another outraged Twitter user said.

Someone else simply replied: ‘British people need to stop cooking.’

Others compared the food to some foul-sounding things.

One said: ‘Maybe it’s as good as you claim, but in the sloppy way you show it, it reminds me of dog vomit on toast.’

With so many people replying to his Tweet, Benny even posted a follow-up message.

It read: ‘The responses I’ve got to this are amazing. Hate it or love it. You’ve all made me laugh.’

Perhaps the real question is how has it taken them so long to discover the classic dish?

MORE: American tourist discovers Wetherspoons and people love how amazed she is

MORE: American website includes actual beef in mince pie recipe described as an ‘abomination’

MORE: You’re not allowed to refer to the Netherlands as ‘Holland’ anymore