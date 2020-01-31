The newest headlines in your inbox

ITN recordsdata broadcaster Mary Nightingale became shut to tears on TV as she explained to viewers her “buddy and mentor” Alastair Stewart wouldn’t be acting again.

An hour earlier Mr Stewart, who became Britain’s longest-serving male newsreader, had quit after a sad Twitter client said the 67-yr-aged had called him an “excited ape” .

Rapidly earlier than occurring air final evening, Ms Nightingale, tweeted: “Very sad about the departure of Alastair Stewart. He became a correct buddy and mentor to me.”

Mr Stewart became rowing with Martin Shapland online when he quoted a passage from Shakespeare’s Measure For Measure that included the phrase “excited ape”.

Alastair Stewart is Britain's



Mr Shapland shared the tweet and said: “Factual an ITV newsreader relating to me as an ape.”

Mr Stewart said: “It became a misjudgement which I remorse, but it’s been a privilege to advise the recordsdata to households… for the past 40 years.”

Michael Jermey, director of recordsdata and recent affairs at ITV, said: “Alastair has been a prolonged-standing, familiar figure to viewers of ITV News, both reporting and presenting with distinction.

“We prefer him the very most productive for the prolonged tear.”

Mary Nightingale shared the recordsdata final evening



ITN chief executive Anna Mallett thanked Mr Stewart for his “dedication to delivering high-fantastic broadcast recordsdata over decades.”

In direction of his profession, Stewart has lined tales equivalent to the Beslan faculty siege and the autumn of the Berlin Wall and he has been honoured with several awards.

In 2004, he became named presenter of the yr on the Royal Television Society Awards and in 2006 he obtained an OBE for services to broadcasting and charity.

Stewart, who has deleted his Twitter narrative, had been a workers reporter and presenter on ITV News programmes.

Recently he labored as a half-time freelance presenter, mainly on the lunchtime recordsdata and weekend programmes.