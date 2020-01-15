it’ll-take-a-miracle-for-us-to-continue,-insist-owners-of-compass-counselling

A west Belfast community counselling service which has been providing vital support for people suffering from mental health issues said it will take a miracle to keep its doors open.

Compass Counselling has been operating from its base on the Shankill Road, but the directors have made the difficult decision to start winding up the service and say they have been left disappointed and frustrated at the lack of financial support from authorities, especially when mental health issues and suicides in the area have been on the rise.

Director Mandy McDermott, who has been involved in the family-run service from the beginning, said the decision was “heartbreaking”.

“It’s tough for us,” she said. “Since we made the decision that we can no longer operate under the current situation, the public outcry has been heartening for us, but sadly that’s simply not enough for us to keep going.

“Those words of support from the community are sadly falling on deaf ears.

“We have had meeting after meeting with authorities and politicians over the past few years and while they all come across as being sympathetic to what we’re trying to achieve, we have never received anything concrete from anyone in order to keep the service going.

“It’s sad when we are losing people to suicide across the city and beyond that we’re in a position where a service so many have come to rely on is not being supported.