italy’s-former-royals-in-feud-over-reform-to-ancient-succession-law

A plan to reform an ancient law of succession has set off a battle between Italy’s erstwhile royals, who dream of a return to former glory despite not having sat on the throne for more than 70 years.

Italy’s 1,000-year-old royal family, the House of Savoy, was abolished in a referendum in 1946 when the country became a republic but its members still accord themselves their old titles.

Prince Vittorio Emanuele and his son, Prince Emanuele Filiberto, want to change a medieval law which stipulates that the royal line can only pass down to male heirs. But they face opposition from a rival branch of the dynasty.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto, the grandson of Italy’s last king, has two daughters but no son and wants the line of succession to pass down to his oldest girl, Vittoria, who is about to turn 16.

“My father was thinking of changing the law three years ago but I asked him to wait a while until Vittoria reached the age of 16, so that she would understand what it meant,” Prince Emanuele Filiberto told Corriere della Sera newspaper.