italian-fashion-brand-m-missoni-has-designed-limited-edition-cannabis-cigarettes-…-but-they-will-only-be-available-to-buy-in-california

M Missoni has designed custom cannabis cigarettes in collaboration with Los Angeles-based cannabis brand, Pure Beauty.

The cigarettes will be unveiled today during the brand’s autumn/ winter 2020 show in Los Angeles, which will feature a Missoni-branded trolley transporting guests and models through the city to a showcase at Pink’s Hot Dogs.

M Missoni is the diffusion line of its mother brand Missoni, which offers a contemporary take on the empire’s signature style. It was founded in 1988.

Marijuana is legal for recreational use in 11 American states, including California, and the partnership between Pure Beauty and M Missoni is the first collaboration of its kind between a luxury fashion house and a cannabis brand.

Pure Beauty is based in Los Angeles and specialises in pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes.

Last year, legal cannabis sales in America increased 32 per cent from 2018.

The M Missoni x Pure Beauty cannabis cigarettes will be available for purchase for a limited time at select dispensaries in California.