‘itaewon-class’-season-1:-netflix-k-drama,-plot,-cast,-trailer-&-episode-release-schedule

Itaewon Class – Copyright. Showbox/Mediaplex

Netflix received some excellent new K-Dramas in 2019, and already 2020 is shaping up to be even more exciting for the popular genre. One of the first titles to arrive this year is the highly anticipated adaptation of the webcomic Itaewon Class. We have everything you need to know about Itaewon Class, including the plot, cast, trailer and episode release schedule.

Itaewon Class is an upcoming K-Drama series internationally licensed by Netflix for global distribution. The series is based on the popular Korean web-comic by Gwang Jin and was also written by Jin for television. Directing the series is Kim-Sung-Yoon who previously directed popular K-Dramas such as Love in the Moonlight and Discovery of Love. Thanks to the recently renewed partnership between jTBC and Netflix, Itaewon Class is the first of many K-Dramas coming to Netflix throughout 2020, thanks to

The first episode of Itaewon Class will be available to stream on Netflix on January 31st, 2020.

How many episodes will the first season of Itaewon Class air?

It has been confirmed that Itaewon Class will have a total of 16 episodes. There will be a total of two episodes available to stream on Netflix per week.

What is the episode release schedule for Itaewon Class?

Episodes will be released on the following dates:

Episode Air Date 1 31st of January, 2020 2 1st of February, 2020 3 7th of February, 2020 4 8th of February, 2020 5 14th of February, 2020 6 15th of February, 2020 7 21st of February, 2020 8 22nd of February, 2020 9 28th of February, 2020 10 29th of February, 2020 11 6th of March, 2020 12 7th of March, 2020 13 13th of March, 2020 14 14th of March, 2020 15 20th of March, 2020 16 21st of March, 2020

In South Korea, the K-Drama will be airing on jTBC at 23: 00pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

What is the plot of Itaewon Class?

The synopsis for Itaewon Class is as follows:

On the first day of attending his new high school, Park Sae Roy gets into trouble after punching Jang Geun Won, who had been bullying a fellow classmate. Jang Dae Hee, the father of Jang Geun Won, is the CEO of the restaurant business Jagga, and the boss of Park Sae Roy father. After refusing to apologize for punching Jang Geun Won, Park Sae Roy father is fired, and he is ultimately expelled from school. Soon after, a tragic accident, caused by Jang Geun Won, takes place and Park Sae Ro Yoy’s father dies. Heartbroken and angry at his loss, Park Sae Roy viciously beats Jang Geun Won, earning himself time in prison. Deciding to take revenge upon the Jagga compony and the Jang family, Park Sae Roy opens his own restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul.

Who are the cast members of Itaewon Class?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Itaewon Class:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Park Sae-Ro-Yi Park Seo-Joon What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? | Hwarang: The Poet Warrior | Fight for My Way Jo Yi-Seo Kim Da-Mi The Witch: Part 1 | Marionette Jang Dae-Hee Yoo Jae-Myung Confession | Stranger | The Beast Oh Soo-A Kwon Na-Ra Doctor Prisoner | Suspicious Partner | Your Honor Jang Geun-Won Ahn Bo-Hyun Her Private Life | My Only Love Song | HIYA Jang Geun-Soo Kim Dong-Hee SKY Castle | A-TEEN | Miss Granny Kang Min-Jung Kim Hye-Eun Doctor John | Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time | Secret Affair Ma Hyun-Yi Lee Joo-Young Maggie | Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo | Jane Choi Seung-Kwon Ryoo Kyung-Soo A Daytime Picnic | The Vanished | Baby Besides Me Tony Kim Chris Lyon Miss & Mrs. Cops Ho-Jin David Lee Hotel del Luna | Save Me | Tree With Deep Roots

What are the episode run times?

Each episode will have a run-time of sixty minutes.

Itaewon Class dual poster – Copyright. Showbox/Mediaplex

What is the parental rating of Itaewon Class?

The parental rating for Itaewon Class is PG-13.

Will Itaewon Class be available to stream in 4K?

As a licensed series, Itaewon Class doesn’t have the same specifications as fully-fledged Netflix Originals. Even though Itaewon Class won’t be available to stream in 4K, subscribers can still watch the K-Drama in full 1080i.

Has Netflix released a trailer for Itaewon Class?

A trailer for Itaewon Class from YouTube channel The Swoon is now available to watch!

