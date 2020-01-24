‘it-would-be-nice-if-they-spoke-english’:-woman’s-racist-tirade-aboard-amherst-bus-goes-viral

A woman aboard a bus in Amherst told some fellow passengers that when they’re in America, they should speak English, and other passengers criticized her for being racist.

Much of the incident, which happened in late December, was caught on video, and has since gone viral. As of Friday around 2: 15 p.m., it had over 5.1 million views.

The over-5-minute video begins with the woman telling fellow passengers that she likes people from various other countries after one passenger says she’s Puerto Rican, and asks if it’s wrong.

“I love every country, but when they come to America it would be nice if they spoke English,” she said. “That’s not racist.”

“Yes, it is,” another passenger responds.

“No, it’s not,” she says.

The Amherst police were called, and the video shows an officer boarding the bus and asking the woman to talk about the incident outside of the bus with another officer. The officer then appears to speak with the bus driver, and then speaks with the passengers.

Amherst police confirmed with Boston.com that they did respond to the incident, which happened the morning of Dec. 23 downtown. No arrests were made.

The video was also posted on Twitter in three parts this week. The first part has gained traction in recent days and had garnered roughly 3.6 million views as of Friday afternoon.