It will take £5bn to get Northern Ireland running again, Boris Johnson warned by economist Birnie

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned it will take at least £5bn to get Northern Ireland up and running again after three years without a government.

The eye-watering figure comes from a leading economist who has said a massive cash injection is needed to improve our infrastructure and tackle key issues such as the health crisis.

Dr Esmond Birnie said a one-off investment of £4.5bn is required for capital projects such as the York Street interchange, tackling waiting lists and solving the nursing pay dispute, followed by £500m in annual payments.

He was speaking after the Prime Minister’s whistle-stop visit on Monday.

It was expected that Boris Johnson would announce that Stormont was to receive £2bn after the DUP and Sinn Fein signed up to the New Decade, New Approach deal at the weekend.

But after yesterday’s meeting with First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Secretary of State Julian Smith at Stormont Castle, Mr Johnson would not be drawn on how much the UK Government would fund Northern Ireland as part of the agreement.

However, Stormont’s new Finance Minister, Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy, said figures given privately fall “way short” of what was needed.