‘It was unlike him not to have constant contact with his family’ – priest who spoke with family of Keane Mulready-Woods







Photo issued by Garda of Keane Mulready-Woods, 17 from Drogheda, whose remains were found in Dublin.

A priest who spoke with the family of Keane Mulready-Woods the day they were told he was murdered said they knew something “serious” happened when he failed to make contact with them after disappearing last Sunday.

Father Gaffney, Parish Priest for St Mary’s Parish and Holy Family, Ballsgrove, said the family were fearing the worst on Monday when the 17-year-old, from Drogheda in Co Louth, was not yet found.

They were later told that Keane was murdered, and his remains were dismembered.

“While we were there, a garda had been with them and she had conveyed to them that she would be back at 7 o’clock yesterday evening, and that it would either be their worst fears realised or else it would be somebody else’s remains.

“The gardai were working very closely with the family and kept them updated on everything that was happening, giving them a timeline and so on,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“When Keane went missing, he would always contact his sister and his mam. Within a short time, they realised that something serious was wrong because he hadn’t contacted them and they couldn’t get in contact with him on his mobile phone.

“From then until the news began to filter through on Monday in the media that partial remains of a human being were found in Dublin.

“At that stage, there was grave concern because it was unlike Keane not to have constant contact with his family, particularly his sister, his mam and his dad.

“They were fearful from Monday that something dramatic had happened.”

Fr Gaffney made a plea for the violence in Drogheda to stop in August while presiding over a funeral of a man who lost his life in a separate feud-related incident.

“I was pleading that no other family in the community would have to go through that absolute heartbreak and sorrow to see a young man laid out in his home, and taken so cruelly again.

“It looked like up until Christmas time here, things had settled down in Drogheda and gardai were confident that they had a handle on the whole situation and it seemed to be going well.

“From our perspective, gardai have done everything possible and are very visible in the community.

“Unfortunately, it has sparked off again for whatever reason. I would appeal to anyone in the community to cooperate with the gardai because they are the official law enforcement agency of our state, and they can only be effective if they get support from everyone who has any significant evidence of any sort of even what they might see as insignificant. “

He said the criminals responsible for the horrific crimes are “well aware of the impact they’re having on the community.”

“I’ve met a few of them in different situations, at funerals and different occasions. One or two of them, I wouldn’t know too many of them.

“I did address it to one particular individual, I just had the opportunity. I let him know exactly what I thought.

“He said you’re entitled to your opinion and so on, and that was it. I think they’re well aware of the impact they’re having on the community and the people here in Drogheda.”

Fr Gaffney said violence has become a regular part in the everyday lives of those living in Drogheda, and that parents are fearful that their children will become involved with “ruthless” criminal networks.

“For the last two years now, unfortunately violence and fear is an unacceptable reality in our daily lives here in Drogheda.

“The reality is that ruthless criminals are grooming young teenagers and exploiting them for their own benefit, who are only interested in expanding their own personal wealth and drawing young vulnerable teenagers into that network.

“We need all the resources that we can get to invest in eliminating and discouraging drug abuse and crime that is just part of our community over the last couple of years in particular.

“We’d appeal to every government and all the different parties that we’d try to work together and deal with this scourge in our community.

“They come from all social backgrounds and so on. Unfortunately a vulnerable teenager is drawn into the network by being given substantial money. When they become part of that network, it’s very difficult to break out of it.

“Young parents and families are worried about their own children getting involved in this scene. It’s an everyday worry for parents in our community that their children will become one of them. “

Belfast Telegraph Digital