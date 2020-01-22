‘it-was-the-little-things-that-mattered-most-to-him’:-read-the-obituary-for-francis-ermilio

The 25-year-old Shrewsbury native who was killed Saturday in a skiing accident in Colorado is being remembered by his loved ones for his sense of humor, giving spirit, and his love for his family.

Francis “Frank” Ermilio was vacationing in Winter Park, Colorado when authorities say he may have lost control while skiing and collided with some trees near the run at Winter Park Resort.

In his obituary, the 25-year-old’s family said the Assumption College graduate, who was living in Boston and working at Toast, Inc., “had a passionate approach to life and lived each day fully.”

The “little things” mattered most to the Shrewsbury native, they wrote, such as spending time with family and friends, hiking in the woods, and swimming at beaches on the Cape.

“Making wonderful memories made him complete,” his loved ones wrote. “He was sincere, honest, charismatic, spiritual, and he loved making people laugh. The word ‘love’ when it came to Frank, could never be overused. He was a selfless soul who put others before himself, he was a gentleman.”

Ermilio was known for his “insatiable appetite for learning,” making routine daily trips to the Boston Public Library, and ready to help anyone in need, his family wrote.

Funeral services for the 25-year-old will be held Saturday. His loved ones are asking that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made in Ermilio’s honor to the Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library. Read the full obituary for the 25-year-old, shared by Mercadante Funeral Home, below: