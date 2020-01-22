‘it-was-the-little-things-that-mattered-most-to-him’:-read-the-obituary-for-francis-ermilio

The 25-year-old Shrewsbury native who was killed Saturday in a skiing accident in Colorado is being remembered by his loved ones for his sense of humor, giving spirit, and his love for his family.
Francis “Frank” Ermilio was vacationing in Winter Park, Colorado when authorities say he may have lost control while skiing and collided with some trees near the run at Winter Park Resort.
In his obituary, the 25-year-old’s family said the Assumption College graduate, who was living in Boston and working at Toast, Inc., “had a passionate approach to life and lived each day fully.”
The “little things” mattered most to the Shrewsbury native, they wrote, such as spending time with family and friends, hiking in the woods, and swimming at beaches on the Cape.
“Making wonderful memories made him complete,” his loved ones wrote. “He was sincere, honest, charismatic, spiritual, and he loved making people laugh. The word ‘love’ when it came to Frank, could never be overused. He was a selfless soul who put others before himself, he was a gentleman.”
Ermilio was known for his “insatiable appetite for learning,” making routine daily trips to the Boston Public Library, and ready to help anyone in need, his family wrote.
Funeral services for the 25-year-old will be held Saturday. His loved ones are asking that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made in Ermilio’s honor to the Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library. Read the full obituary for the 25-year-old, shared by Mercadante Funeral Home, below:
Francis “Frank” R. Ermilio, 25 of Shrewsbury, passed away tragically Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in a skiing accident while vacationing in Winter Park, Colorado.
Frank is survived by his family; his loving parents, Francis P. “Bud” and Kathryn A. (Raymond) Ermilio and his three beautiful adoring sisters, Lydia, Alina and Patrice. His maternal grandmother, Mary I. (Morello) Raymond of Worcester as well as a large contingent of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many friends. Frank joins in the arms of his grandparents, in heaven, Francis G. and Rosemarie (Ravelese) Ermilio and Ralph A. Raymond.
Frank was born in Worcester, raised in Shrewsbury and living in Boston. He was a 2012 graduate of St. John’s High School, Shrewsbury and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in business/marketing from Assumption College in 2016. Frank began his career as a Go to Market/Enterprise Sales Representative for Toast, Inc. of Boston. He was ecstatic about a recent promotion to the Consumer sales team division; he was proud to be part of a company he felt passionate and committed to. He loved his amazing team of co-workers. Frank felt fortunate to have many good friends and mentors there.
Frank had a passionate approach to life and lived each day fully. It was the little things that mattered most to him. Frank loved spending time with his family and friends. Ermilio game nights, hikes in the woods, making ravioli, holidays, a dip in the ocean, AU football, NE sports, a hard workout or foursome round of golf with Dad on the Cape as well as egging Mom on about her cooking made him smile happily. Time shared with lifelong friends doing a fantasy football draft, a pickup game of ball, sharing a beer or just hanging out enjoying each other’s company while growing up and making wonderful memories made him complete. He was sincere, honest, charismatic, spiritual, and he loved making people laugh. The word “love” when it came to Frank, could never be overused. He was a selfless soul who put others before himself, he was a gentleman. Upon arrival to the Cape, no matter what the weather, Frank would announce, “I’m going for a dip”; he was always the first one in and last one out. Recording his hole in one at Cyprian Keyes gold course and making ESPN’s top 10 highlights with pals doing basketball trick shots “Go big time one” were fun accomplishments. Frank was a seeker of knowledge, daily trips to Boston Public library were routine, he had an insatiable appetite for learning. Frank truly was a friend to all, a young man who would help anyone in need. His sense of humor and big bright smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him and never be forgotten.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours, Friday, January 24th from 3pm to 8pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. The celebration of his life mass will be Saturday, January 25th 11am at St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston, MA. Family friend The Reverend Jonathan Slavinskas will be celebrant. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in Franks honor can be made to the Friends of Shrewsbury Library, 609 Main St., Shrewsbury MA.
Close
Boston.com Today
Sign up for Boston.com Today to get the headlines delivered to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!