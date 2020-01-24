‘it-was-like-being-in-contagion’:-briton-tested-for-coronavirus-reveals-‘surreal’-hospital-quarantine

When I was quarantined with suspected coronavirus it was like being in a scene from Contagion, the Hollywood blockbuster starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law.

It all happened so quickly. One minute I was phoning 111, the next I was walking down a corridor into quarantine.

I had returned from a holiday in Australia via China, and despite thinking I might have flu I managed to make it into work on Tuesday, at my digital media agency in Westminster on Tuesday, and even met with a few MPs in parliament.

Then all of a sudden on Tuesday night, I woke up sweating and couldn’t breathe. On Wednesday morning I called 111 and about 10 minutes into the conversation they asked: “Have you been to China recently?”

As soon as I said I had, they wanted to call an ambulance but as I live close to St Thomas’s Hospital I said I would get there myself.