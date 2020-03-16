It Seems That Taylor Swift Is Now Living A Low-Key Life In North London After Falling For British Actor Joe Alwyn!! Are they saving to buy an Island like Ronaldo did due to Coronavirus.

Taylor, 30, who is worth £282 million, was recently spotted with close pal, singer Ed Sheeran and his wife at Bob Bob Ricard in Soho to celebrate her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s 29th birthday

Taylor was pictured emerging with Alwyn and her bodyguards,it seemed she was giggling under a brolly and hiding her face.Since she had started her romance with Alwyn three years ago, the couple were living on and off in North London .

Cara Delevingne had apparently loaned Taylor and Joe her house in Chiswick during the first days of their romance in 2017.

This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that #Lover is out NOW: https://t.co/t7jK7XmEqa pic.twitter.com/NMgE7LTdGZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2019

Taylor had made a trip to meet Joe’s family and friends, and during that time, she is said to have stayed there and walked Cara’s dog around the local park.

The pair had spent Christmas 2018 at Glin Castle in Limerick, Ireland, which is owned by the actor Dominic West.The couple had hired the entire place,with 15 bedrooms, and Joe had Instagrammed a picture of himself walking locally.

The major part of the romance has been conducted in a rented house on the Highgate/Hampstead borders. As known, Taylor loves to cook both for Alwyn and her security detail, and it is heard that her boyfriend has nicknamed her ‘the feeder’. Her favourite recipes are those by Delia Smith and she also loves Nigella.

She had become famous since 16, and going out has been relatively limited due to the fame.She certainly has got a budget of £30 million to buy a London home, but has yet to find anywhere she really loves.

Taylor has got three homes in New York, one mansion on Rhode Island, one in Beverly Hills and two properties in Nashville, Tennessee. The duo Taylor and Joe appears to be living together in houses on both sides of the Atlantic. It should be understood that she is living a low key life just for her prince charming to be, and also she fancies herself as a Londoner.