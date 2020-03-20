It looks like the celebrities are using these quarantine days to spend much needed time with their families. Check out who is doing what with their free time this article.

We all know that Coronavirus is spreading very fast across the world and many cities are under quarantine. So people have be under self isolation for the time being. However self isolation time is quite different if you are a celebrity. Celebrities are using their social media outlets to request their followers to stay safe, stay home and self isolate. This is a good thing and is helping to spread right information to the people.

But self isolation can be very different for celebrities. Khloe Kardashian completed watching Cake Wars. Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski watched love is blind and the Sunday Night’s democratic debate.

Other celebrities embarrassed themselves on TikTok. A few of them passed time by playing with their pets or by baking something. It’s now upto them to cook their own food as most of the chefs will also be under self isolation. Chrissy Tiegen gave a shot to making a cake at which she failed poorly. Kourtney Kardashian made a few waffles that were shaped as a heart. Timothée Chalamet just posted a picture of himself sitting on a chair, looking bored.

The great action hero and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger filled his big home with two beautiful ponies. He uploaded an IGTV video that showed him with the ponies. It was captioned as,”Stay at home. ‪Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.‬”

Lauren Conrad made a fort on the bed and uploaded its picture on Instagram. Even the kids of Kardashian-West also made a fort. Naomi Campbell uploaded a picture of her going on a walk with her godson. Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram post,“This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being.”

It seems that many of the celebrities needed this break.