it-looks-like-my-chemical-romance-are-teasing-a-uk-show

It looks like My Chemical Romance are teasing a UK leg of their reunion tour.

While there are no confirmed UK dates yet, today (January 3) the band shared a photograph of hooded figure wearing a skull mask that was captioned with a Union Jack emoji.

🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RP1ab5eAr7 — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 3, 2020

The band kicked off their much anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month, which was their first gig since 2012. They announced the comeback show in October 2019 and tickets sold out in minutes when they went on sale in November.

With five more confirmed concerts in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will play two shows each in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig in between.

In the build-up to the recent Los Angeles show, My Chemical Romance posted a message on Twitter in which revealed they first met up to discuss reforming in 2017.

The tweet reads: “In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen. A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we’re ready to show you what we’ve learned. See you soon.”

Meanwhile, a My Chemical Romance fan has compiled footage of the band’s recent reunion concert to create their own concert film.