it-looks-like-a-delicious-ben-&-jerry’s-x-nike-sb-dunk-low-is-on-the-way

Brand: Nike

Model: Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Low “Chunky Dunky”

Key Features: From the faux cow fur overlays to the sky blue and pasture green inserts, this SB packs all the defining elements of the iconic Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Monkey” box.

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor’s Notes: SB superfan 94_sbchef has shared images of a never-before-seen Ben & Jerry’s x Nike collab. The creation is called the “Chunky Dunky” (a play on the ice cream company’s beloved “Chunky Monkey” flavor) and boasts a colorful mix of prints and textures that immediately capture the attention.

No release dates have been announced yet, but stay tuned for updates.

