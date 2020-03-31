Enchanting beauty Madirakshi Mundle, who is known for her role of Siya in Siya Ke Ram, is elated about her show being re-telecast on Star Plus.

The actress mentions, “Star Plus’ hit shows which were made with a lot of research are back on TV. It is indeed a piece of great news for all of us. It is also an opportunity for us to watch our show with our family. Also, people or youngsters who couldn’t catch up on the show while they were busy with their college or a few with their office work, can watch it now. Now, nobody can complain that we don’t have time or we reach home late so we cannot watch the show. We all are home and we can watch the show that brings the story from Sita’s perspective with our family. I am feeling very good. My two shows are on air, Star Bharat show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki and this one. In that show, I am playing goddess Laxmi. My family is also happy that they can watch both my serials. I also get to watch my show, which is amazing.”

Commenting about her self-quarantine period, she shares, “I do household chores. We all family members have divided work amongst ourselves. My parents are also here and that is the best thing. I am getting to spend time with them too. I also read books and watch some movies.”

Madirakshi is currently seen in Star Bharat’s upcoming show, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki.