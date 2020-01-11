It is an understatement to say Spurs rely on Harry Kane – the lack of back-up is a debacle

With his leg in a brace, Harry Kane tried to be part of this match by tweeting pictures of himself ‘in-play,’ as a bookmaker would say. Over his resting limb you could see 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga on the TV screen attempting to defend against Liverpool’s mighty forward line.

Kane’s emotional involvement was touching, but his interventions on social media only emphasised Tottenham Hotspur’s problem. The two biggest things Spurs lack are good public transport to their glorious arena and someone capable of impersonating Kane – even badly. It is not so much that Spurs lack an understudy anywhere near his class; more that they simply lack an understudy, full-stop.

Liverpool started here with three attackers, all of them prolific, and Divock Origi on the bench. Spurs began with three false nines, which is rather different, even if Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura were all born to attack the goal. None is capable of performing as a centre-forward in the style of Kane or Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who put the league leaders ahead on 36 minutes. There was no tweet from Kane about that.

To call it an over-dependence on England’s No 1 striker is an understatement. It’s more of a personnel void, a staffing cock-up, a human resources debacle. And while Moura, Dele and Son all managed attempts on goal in the first 12 minutes here you could tell from Jose Mourinho’s unusually solicitous body language in the coaching zone that Spurs were anxious about what Liverpool might do to them. When the away side’s red kits began to occupy Tottenham’s half, Moura and Son became remote counter-attackers hoping to somehow out-run the dream centre-back combo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – not to mention Jordan Henderson in the sentry position and Liverpool’s two superb full-backs.