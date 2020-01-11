It is an understatement to say Spurs rely on Harry Kane – the lack of back-up is a debacle

With his leg in a brace, Harry Kane tried to be part of this match by tweeting pictures of himself ‘in-play,’ as a bookmaker would say. Over his resting limb you could see 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga on the TV screen attempting to defend against Liverpool’s mighty forward line.
Kane’s emotional involvement was touching, but his interventions on social media only emphasised Tottenham Hotspur’s problem. The two biggest things Spurs lack are good public transport to their glorious arena and someone capable of impersonating Kane – even badly. It is not so much that Spurs lack an understudy anywhere near his class; more that they simply lack an understudy, full-stop.
Liverpool started here with three attackers, all of them prolific, and Divock Origi on the bench. Spurs began with three false nines, which is rather different, even if Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura were all born to attack the goal. None is capable of performing as a centre-forward in the style of Kane or Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who put the league leaders ahead on 36 minutes. There was no tweet from Kane about that.
To call it an over-dependence on England’s No 1 striker is an understatement. It’s more of a personnel void, a staffing cock-up, a human resources debacle. And while Moura, Dele and Son all managed attempts on goal in the first 12 minutes here you could tell from Jose Mourinho’s unusually solicitous body language in the coaching zone that Spurs were anxious about what Liverpool might do to them. When the away side’s red kits began to occupy Tottenham’s half, Moura and Son became remote counter-attackers hoping to somehow out-run the dream centre-back combo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – not to mention Jordan Henderson in the sentry position and Liverpool’s two superb full-backs.
What Spurs need at a minimum is an Origi: a Premier League calibre back-up striker, because the Tottenham board can no longer hide behind Kane’s golden numbers. Moves are afoot to correct this anomaly but it should never have come to this: the goal machine tweeting from his bed while a denuded squad tried to stop Liverpool gliding to a record 61 points from 21 games.
Mourinho is in the awkward position of not wanting to talk about something that is impossible not to talk about: the giant hole in his chances of raising Spurs to a top-four place. Tottenham’s manager grumbled a lot at Manchester United about this or that squad deficiency but rarely has he been in this position. “Harry is irreplaceable. There is no player who can take his place,” Mourinho said on Friday. He was not poking the owners so much as stating an undeniable truth.
“You know that we cannot play like we normally play when Harry Kane is in the team,” Mourinho continued. “If I speak too much about Harry, I get a bit depressed and then you are going to say he is miserable and in a bad mood.”
No top team can carry on like that. Frankly, Spurs got away with having unconvincing (or no) back-up during Kane’s golden run of 21, 25, 29 and then 30 Premier League goals – before injuries disrupted that sequence. His haul of 136 goals from 201 appearances is no comfort to Son and co as they labour to do Kane’s work for him in a side that has kept one clean sheet in 12 games under Mourinho. The defensive security is simply not there for Tottenham’s false nines to work from.
As his team’s confidence ebbed before the interval, Mourinho knew he needed more urgency and bite from his players, and they re-emerged encouraged by the knowledge that Liverpool might have scored four in the first-half yet returned with only a narrow lead. Moura’s tenacity struck the right note.
Mourinho is on unchartered ground. Not since his early days in Portugal has he had to work on a team with no great recent tradition of winning, a frugally-built squad and only one striker, who will be hard to hang on to. With Eriksen a shadow of his former self, Mourinho sent on Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela and should have seen his team equalise when Georginio Wijnaldum gave the ball away and Son lifted a straightforward chance over Alisson Becker’s crossbar.
Liverpool’s mission to set endless records was being undermined by imprecision in the Tottenham penalty box as Lamela and Lo Celso added to the array of counter-attackers in white who tried to overwhelm Liverpool’s midfield through weight of numbers. Liverpool undaunted, sent on Origi in place of Sadio Mane when their midfield was starting to buckle.
A Mourinho knee-slide is no rarity, but the one he performed when Lo Celso somehow miscued his finish across goal from a wonderful Serge Aurier cross is not one he will remember fondly. For the second time in minutes Spurs had blown a chance to take a point off a side who were surprisingly open to midfield raids in the last 20 minutes. Maybe Liverpool’s confidence is now so high that they no longer believe in the possibility of defeat.
It was hellish for Spurs fans, but also mildly encouraging, such was the refusal to lose meekly. Kane’s fingers were busy, but you can only hope he kept his leg still.