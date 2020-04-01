It is a matter of honour to share screen space with Jennifer Winget- Ankit Siwach

Good looking and talented actor Ankit Siwach was just getting into the groove of his new entry character in Sony thriller Beyhadh 2, when the shooting lockdown happened.

“I had shot for around 9 to 10 days. Our episodes bank will get exhausted in a day or two, forcing us to air repeats. We will have to again take off from where we stopped whenever the lockdown lifts. I have a fear this might continue till the rains come knocking on the west coast.”

Talking about the character, he says, “For the first time, I am playing an out and out negative dude. Vikram Singh loves Maya (Jennifer Winget) and will do what it takes to protect her, even if it means setting the whole world ablaze. So far, I have had scenes only with Jennifer; It is a matter of honour to be sharing screen space with a senior artist like her. At first, I was very hesitant about her reaction to a lot of physical interaction (dark genre ). But she is very cool about it. It always feels nice to be associated with a well-known franchise. Last but not least, Beyhadh is a limited series,” added this guy who first started his TV career with Rishton Ka Chakravyuh.

Shifting gears to his previous show Manmohini, Ankit says, “It was a hectic sixteen months. We would shoot an average 14 hours a day as fantasy genre involved live-action + Croma) plus add four hours of travelling time to distant Naigoan and back. But I enjoyed my bit as I got a lot to do as an actor (lover boy, royalty, and becoming an onscreen dad).”

In closing, Ankit says, “The release of my above thriller film Benaras Vanilla will undoubtedly get delayed due to coronavirus scare. We had first planned the first rounds of promotions in March / April.”