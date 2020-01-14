‘it-doesn’t-get-easier’:-footballer-josh-daniels-opens-up-on-loss-of-family-members-in-buncrana-pier-tragedy







Josh Daniels

Glenavon footballer Josh Daniels, who lost five members of his family in the Buncrana pier tragedy, has said dealing with the loss “doesn’t get easier and it never will”.

The Londonderry man, who was just 19-years-old at the time of the accident, lost his mother Ruth Daniels (57), sister Jodie Lee (14), nephews Mark (12) and Evan (8) McGrotty, and their father Sean (46), when their SUV sank after sliding off a slipway in Buncrana, Co Donegal, in March 2016.

The only survivor was Mr Daniels’ four-month-old god-daughter Rionaghac-Ann.

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle on Tuesday, Mr Daniels (23) looked back on the night of the tragedy and explained that he had returned home from Letterkenny after playing a reserve game for his old club Derry City.

After arriving back to an empty house around 7pm, the footballer went to his girlfriend’s but knew something wasn’t right.

“We were watching the TV in her house and we just seen that the media was putting up that there was an accident,” he said.

“My sister rang me about five minutes after I started making conclusions of sorts.