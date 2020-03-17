New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George believes the club could “well kick on for a matter of weeks with the competition” despite the squad being stranded in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors made the tough call following their season-opening fixture against Newcastle to stay in Australia to ensure at least that their round two match with Canberra could be played after New Zealand instated a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals.

While George confirmed initial reports that the playing group had at this point only agreed to stay in Australia until after Round 2, he believed the sentiment was beginning to change by the day, as the Warriors look to bunker in and keep the NRL season alive.

“There’s a lot of balls in the air, as everyone knows, about the future of the competition and what the players are intending to do post-this weekend,” George told WWOS Radio.

“The club’s desire is that we continue on in the competition, however my commitment to the players and the club was that we’d get through this weekend. Everyone has different circumstances and for us it’s a little bit unique being in another country.

“We’ll sit down with the playing group and the coaching staff and work out a general feeling. But I feel like throughout the course of the week it’s progressed to a point where the players are in the zone, they’ve gotten over the initial shock of what happened on the weekend, and they’re more focused now. It could well be we kick on for a matter of weeks with the competition.

“We can’t actually see too far down the track, you just got to take it day by day because things could change dramatically. The NRL are working with us. We’ve got a lot of different areas we’ve got to consider, and a lot of those are either personal, logistical and all other constraints around travel.”

24 Warriors players, including development youngsters and some reserves, are being housed in a beachside resort on Kingscliff in northern NSW.

They will face the Raiders at Gold Coast’s CBUS Super Stadium on Saturday.

George said the squad will meet again next week to determine if they would like to extend their stay or stick with the original decision to return to New Zealand to be with their families who have been forced, at the drop of a hat, to carry on without them.