Issey Miyake: Death of the immense fashion designer

This is sad news for the fashion world that fell on Tuesday: fashion designer Issey Miyake, well known for his unique creations in the world, died at the age of 84. A sudden death that has not really been explained: confirmed by a member of his office, the announcement of his disappearance did not contain more details. “He died on the evening of August 5“, would have entrusted one of its employees on the phone, refusing to be named.

The Japanese public television channel also announced his death, after more than half a century of being one of the big names in the industry. Arrived in Paris in 1965, barely graduated, he had studied at the school of the Parisian Couture Union Chamber and had been one of the first designers in his country to organize a parade in the French capital, in 1973.

From the beginning, he had also shown his desire to do fashion “neither-Japanese, nor-Western“, using materials never before seen in fashion and unexpected techniques, such as origami to create garments with different volumes.

Also a perfume designer, Issey Miyake had made a name for himself by joining forces with other Japanese brands such as Shiseido. And if the fashion stars have not yet reacted to this sad news, they should not delay to do so: for many, this one was one of the last designers of a big house and meant a lot.

Especially since it must be remembered that Issey Miyake was not really destined for such a great international career: born in 1938 in Hiroshima, he was only 7 years old when the atomic bomb fell on his city. Miraculous from this moment which marked history and stopped the Second World War, he did not come out of it unscathed: his mother, very badly burned, died three years later of her injuries.

As for him, a serious bone disease forced him, when he was only ten years old, to follow heavy treatments, which treated him with difficulty. An event in his life that marked him forever: “When I close my eyes, I still see things no one should ever experience: a blinding red light, the black cloud shortly after, people running in all directions desperately trying to escape. I remember it all“, he said. A twist of fate: by dying on August 5, he died on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the dropping of this famous atomic bomb…