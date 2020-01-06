israelis-to-protest-in-support-of-british-teenager-as-she-faces-sentencing-in-cyprus-gang-rape-case

A group of Israeli women will protest in solidarity with a British teenager who will be sentenced on Tuesday for allegedly lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus last summer.

The 19-year-old from Derbyshire, who has not been allowed to leave Cyprus since the alleged attack, faces up to a year in prison and a fine of €1,700 after being found guilty of a charge of causing public mischief.

Around 60 Israelis will demonstrate outside the courthouse where the teenager was last week convicted after the judge ruled she had lied about being sexually attacked by a group of Israeli teenagers.

The British woman’s supporters insist she is the victim of a gross miscarriage of justice and have vowed to appeal against her conviction, if necessary to the European Court of Human Rights.

The 19-year-old says she had been having consensual sex with one of the Israelis in a hotel room in the resort of Ayia Napa when the others barged into the hotel room and raped her.

Ten days later she retracted the claims but insists she only did so after coming under extreme psychological pressure by Cypriot police, who interviewed her for eight hours without a lawyer or family member by her side.