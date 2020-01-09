israeli-military-veterans-give-self-defense-classes-to-monsey-residents-after-machete-attack

January 9, 2020 | 12: 47pm

Monsey residents take part in a self-defense and weapons seminar conducted by Yonatan Stern, director of the Cherev Gidon Israeli Tactical Training Academy. Christopher Sadowski

Residents in Monsey are taking a page from the battled-hardened Israeli military to learn self-defense in the wake of the recent machete attack and other anti-Semitic incidents, according to a report.

Congregants packed a synagogue Wednesday in the Rockland County community, where Israeli veterans who run Cherev Gidon, a Pennsylvania-based training academy, taught them how to use a variety of firearms.

Yonatan Stern, the academy’s director, told The Journal News/lohud.com that he’s been “inundated with demand” since the knife attack on celebrants at a Hanukkah party on Dec. 28.

“Before the attack we had no presence whatsoever in the Monsey/Rockland area … After the attack we were shocked and disgusted by the carnage and decided to do something to help the community,” he told the news outlet recently.

Cherev Gidon – Hebrew for “sword of Gideon” – has been providing free training on how to use a gun against an armed synagogue attacker, and when it’s legal to use deadly force.

Stern said his academy is working with “certain members of law enforcement, but we can’t be more specific than that.”

Yonatan Stern, right, director of the Cherev Gidon Israeli Tactical Training Academy, demonstrating weapons to congregants at a synagogue in Monsey. Christopher Sadowski

When asked about the possible danger posed by people taking up arms, Stern said: “Quite the opposite, in fact. As long as these people get proper firearms training (either from us or from other instructors) and are obeying all relevant laws, this will undoubtedly make the community much safer.”

“When Jews are being murdered in the streets and in our synagogues, we can no longer afford to be helpless victims!” read a flier calling on people to sign up for “Israeli counter-terror firearms training.”

The man accused of the machete attack, Grafton Thomas, 37, has been indicted on six counts of attempted murder, as well as multiple counts of assault and burglary in the hate crime at a rabbi’s home.

Cherev Gidon has been providing free training on how to use a gun. Christopher Sadowski

Monsey resident Rivkie Feiner said she has already felt the changes to her neighborhood since the attack: A guard is now stationed outside her child’s school and she must show ID before making a pickup.

“We’re the largest Jewish community per capita in any county in the entire country. It’s a horrific wake-up call. People are not going to sit around and do nothing,” she told the news outlet. “As Orthodox Jews we believe prayers protect us, and helping people is another form of protection (but) you don’t bury your head in the sand.”