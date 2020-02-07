islington-stabbing:-two-young-men-knifed-in-broad-daylight-near-busy-north-london-tube-station

Two young men have been rushed to hospital after a broad daylight stabbing near a busy north London Tube station.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the scene near Highbury and Islington Tube station just after 2.30pm on Friday.

Photos from the scene show a number of emergency services vehicles at the scene while an air ambulance also landed nearby.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were found in Highbury Grove with stab injuries.

London stabbing: An air ambulance lands at the scene in Islington

They have taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Met Police said there have been no arrests.

A spokesman added: “We retain an open mind concerning motive.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage or information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 4183/7FEB, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.