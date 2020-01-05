isis-terrorists-may-have-entered-up,-alert-along-nepal-border:-cops

The police said the terrorists may try to enter Nepal. (Representational)

Basti, Uttar Pradesh:

An alert has been sounded along the India-Nepal border after two ISIS terrorists were suspected to have entered UP, a top police official said on Sunday.

“Two wanted terrorists Abdul Samad and Iliyas can try to enter Nepal from Uttar Pradesh,” IG (Basti range) Ashutosh Kumar said on Sunday.

The alert was sounded in Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharth Nagar districts along the border, he added.