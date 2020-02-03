isis-claims-responsibility-for-streatham-terror-attack-carried-out-by-sudesh-amman

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Streatham stabbing attack.

The group’s Amaq news agency put its name to the attack on Monday, without giving evidence.

“The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of Islamic State, and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries,” a statement carried by Amaq said.

Sudesh Amman, the suspect behind Sunday’s attack, had previously praised the Islamic State, shared an online al Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

Amman, who was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had recently been freed from prison, and had been staying at a bail hostel in nearby Leigham Court Road for the past two weeks.

The 20-year-old was under police surveillance as he launched his attack, and was found to be wearing a fake suicide vest after he was shot.

The atrocity follows the attack at Fishmongers Hall in the City of London in November, when another convicted terrorist, Usman Khan, murdered two people despite being on probation.