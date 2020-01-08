isaac-christie-davies-joins-rhian-brewster-in-leaving-liverpool-on-loan

Isaac Christie-Davies has become the latest Liverpool youngster to head out on loan, joining Cercle Brugge until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Anfield from Chelsea in 2018, made his senior debut for the Reds in December in the 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

He is yet to play in the Premier League for Liverpool and is off to Belgium to gain some much-needed first team experience.

It is a tricky situation he joins at Cercle Brugge, though, as the team sit bottom of the Belgian first division, losing 16 of their 21 games so far this campaign.

Christie-Davies joins Rhian Brewster in leaving Anfield on loan this month after the highly-rated young striker moved to Swansea on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old is hoping to boost the Welsh side’s promotion push, with the Swans currently sixth in the division and eyeing up a play-off spot, or even an unlikely run to the top two.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper used to work at Liverpool’s academy and was Brewster’s manager with England Under-17s and the teenager is excited to link up with him again.

‘I’m very, very excited to be part of this, said Brewster. ‘I couldn’t wait to get here and get started, to be honest.

‘I’ve been watching the results and the team closely. It’s a very young team but the quality is second to none. I want to bring something different to the team and help them.

‘I’ve come here to try and play a lot of games and score a lot of goals for Swansea.

‘It’s a great club. I’ve been watching them for ages – particularly when they were in the Premier League. Hopefully, I can help them get back to where they belong.

‘At this moment in time, Swansea is the best team for me to join on loan. I want to help Swansea get promoted.’

