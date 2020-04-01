🔥Is Zoom safe? Video messaging app under scrutiny for privacy and porn hacks🔥

Zoom, the video-conference app, has seen a surge in popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic as it forced multiple lockdowns and required entire offices to work remotely

Families, businesses and even the UK Government are using Zoom to hold personal and professional calls. This begs the question, just how safe is Zoom and this spike in users lead to hackers eavesdropping on private video calls?

There have been reports on a rise in what’s been called ‘Zoombombing’. which, reports Bristol Live, has seen some business calls interrupted by strangers popping into their unsecured chat, even broadcasting pornography to everyone in the call.

This week prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of himself using Zoom to chair a Cabinet meeting, raising further concerns about how suitable the app is for such a call.

The tweet also disclosed the Zoom meeting ID, but the room was password protected.

Does Zoom offer end-to-end encryption?

Zoom vehemently defended its security record, saying it would answer any questions people had about its safety.

However, the app doesn’t actually provide users with end-to-end encryption on calls, meaning your audio and video chats are not secure at all.

The company has been forced to admit that although it explicitly gives users the option to hold such encrypted calls, it instead uses TLS (Transport Layer Security).

While better than nothing, TLS underpins HTTPS website connections. But it’s a far cry from the protection offered under end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

Regarding this, a Zoom spokesperson revealed to The Register: “Currently, it is not possible to enable E2E encryption for Zoom video meetings. Zoom video meetings use a combination of TCP and UDP. TCP connections are made using TLS and UDP connections are encrypted with AES using a key negotiated over a TLS connection”.

Other apps that allow you to video call with E2EE include WhatsApp and Wire.

What is Zooms privacy policy?

Zoom collects a lot of personal data. As you might expect this includes your name, address, phone number but some other information too.

Collected by The Electronic Frontier Foundation, here is a list of what the organisation deems to be privacy issues:

Hosts of calls have the capacity to monitor activities of attendees while screen-sharing, seeing whether or not the Zoom windows on their device are active or not.

Administrators can see detailed dashboards of users’ activity, including a system which ranks people based on how many minutes they’ve spent in meetings.

When connected to any call, administrators can see the operating system, IP address, location data and information about which device people are using.

While these are detailed in Zoom’s privacy policy, people are seemingly happy with the above and are downloading it regardless.

Zoom-bombing has also occurred in calls. It’s a form of trolling which sees strangers or uninvited guests hijacking a chat and screen-sharing pornography or other disturbing imagery. However, this is only possible if details of a private meeting are shared publicly and if the host of the call doesn’t set screen-sharing to ‘host-only’.

More safety concerns also come today from the New York attorney general, who has written to Zoom over concerns in its ability to cope with the rise in popularity. The letter from attorney general Letitia James asked the firm whether it had reviewed its security measures since becoming so in demand.

Zoom replied with a statement saying: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we are working around-the-clock to ensure that hospitals, universities, schools, and other businesses across the world can stay connected and operational.

“We appreciate the New York Attorney General’s engagement on these issues and are happy to provide her with the requested information”.

We’ve reached out to Zoom for a comment regarding its safety measures, we’ll update the piece when we hear back.

In a previous statement regarding the platform’s security, a spokesperson said the company “takes user security extremely seriously”. They added that Zoom has conducted “exhaustive security reviews of our user, network and data centre layers confidently selecting Zoom for complete deployment”.

As always, read through the privacy policy of anything you download and share information on – you can read Zoom’s here.