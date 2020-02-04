is-zendaya-dating-her-euphoria-co-star-jacob-elordi?

The hottest luxury and A List news

For a long time, actress Zendaya was rumored to be dating her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. They even earned the nickname #TomDaya from fans and a rapper penned the song ‘Zendaya’ about Holland and Zendaya’s perceived relationship. But now, it looks like both Zendaya and Holland are seeing other people, much to the chagrin of their super fans.

When Holland was spotted spending time with longtime family friend Olivia Bolton, Twitter was up in arms. “I don’t like living in the spotlight. I’m quite good at only being in the spotlight when I need to be,” Holland told GQ about the experience.

But Holland isn’t the only one who has been spotted with someone new – the former Disney star is also rumored to be dating a fresh face. Zendaya was spotted spending time with her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, in New York City.

The two looked quite close, with Elordi at one point dropping a kiss on his castmate’s head.

However, it could just be two pals hanging out. Elordi previously described Zendaya as “like my sister,” adding, “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

Before they were spotted outside The Strand, Zendaya spent her 23rd birthday quietly vacationing with Elordi. And while neither shared photos from the trip together, they were subtly photographed behind a tourist in Athens who then shared the picture on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed super fans also found that both Zendaya and Elordi posed with fans at the exact same location in Greece.

Elordi previously dated actress Joey King, who he starred with in The Kissing Booth. Now, King has moved on and is said to be dating The Act producer Steven Piet.

This young Hollywood dating web is so confusing Spider-Man himself could have woven it.

